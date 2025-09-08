BJP links Hazratbal vandalism to Bihar pride, says attack insulted Ashoka and asmita

The BJP on Sunday sought to mine the vandalism row at Hazratbal for electoral mileage in poll-bound Bihar, claiming it was an insult to the state and its people as the national emblem was associated with Bihar and Emperor Ashoka.

Party leaders from Delhi to Bihar went all out to claim how the Ashok Chakra was associated with “Bihar’s asmita (pride)” and accused the Opposition of having “insulted” the people of the state.

“The attack on the national emblem in Kashmir is an attack on Emperor Ashoka, who dreamt about ‘Akhand Bharat’ (united India), built Bharat and gave the national emblem Ashok Chakra,” Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary said. “The insult of the country and Bihar by the Opposition leaders is unfortunate,” the BJP leader added.

In recent times, OBC Kushwahas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have started associating themselves with Mauryan dynasty rulers Chandragupta Maurya and his grandson Ashoka, claiming to be their direct descendants.

The BJP appeared to be eyeing to exploit this identity as Kushwahas form a key OBC bloc. Chaudhary, who hails from the same caste, was picked to lead the attack on the Opposition.

A viral video from Friday showed a mob at the Hazratbal shrine in Jammu and Kashmir vandalising the national emblem on the inauguration plaque, equating it with the installation of an idol. Chief minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the installation of the emblem at the shrine, claiming it is used at government places only.

Side-stepping this argument, BJP leaders sought an apology from the RJD and the Congress. “It seems that the Congress and its allies have taken a contract to insult the symbols associated with Bihar. This attack on the symbols associated with Bihar and Emperor Ashoka, and the national emblem, which is also inscribed on the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar, shows that Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi want to put their politics above the Constitution,” BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

BJP social media head Amit Malviya also targeted Rahul and Tejashwi. “Tejashwi Yadav asks what this attack has to do with the RJD? Rahul Gandhi’s silence on this assault against the symbols of our national identity raises serious questions. Such disdain for Bihar’s heritage, Emperor Ashoka, and the National Emblem…,” he posted on X.