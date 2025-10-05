BJP hits out at Congress for ‘siding with enemy’ over reports of Russia aiding Pakistan jets

The BJP on Sunday termed reports about Russia proceeding with the supply of JF-17 jet engines to Pakistan a "reckless information warfare" and slammed the Congress for raising the issue on social media, accusing it of choosing the "side of the enemy" instead of India.

Citing media reports on Saturday, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh had asked the government why India's "once most reliable strategic ally" Russia is "providing" military support to Pakistan by supplying engines of Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP had also called it a failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "personalised brand of diplomacy".

Hitting back, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya cited another media report and said Russia has dismissed claims of Moscow proceeding with the supply of RD-93MA engines to Pakistan for integration into the JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets.

Also Read India may buy more S-400 missiles from Russia after success in Operation Sindoor

He said Ramesh had relied on a story published by a newspaper, which had quoted a "little-known website notorious for pushing pro-Pakistan propaganda".

"No official confirmation. No credible source. Just another round of reckless information warfare and the Congress' communication head, yet again, choosing to side with the enemy instead of standing with India," Malviya said in a post on X.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.