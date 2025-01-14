BJP government 'has always worked for the welfare of veterans': PM Narendra Modi

On Armed Forces Veterans' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the brave women and men who dedicated their lives to safeguarding the nation and said our veterans are heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism.

"On Armed Forces Veterans Day, we express gratitude to the brave women and men who dedicated their lives to safeguarding our nation. Their sacrifices, courage and unwavering commitment to duty are exemplary," Modi said in a post on X.

"Our Veterans are heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism. Ours is a Government that has always worked for the welfare of veterans and we will keep doing so in the times to come," he said.

Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on 14th January every year to recognise the service rendered by the First Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953.

The day was first celebrated in 2016 and it is commemorated every year since by hosting interactive events in the honour of the ex-servicemen.

