BJD flags alleged police action on tribals in Rayagada, urges presidential intervention

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu over alleged police excesses against tribals in Odisha’s Rayagada district during protests against the handover of the Sijimali hills for bauxite mining.

The party alleged that on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when villagers were asleep, the Rayagada district administration snapped electricity and launched a “brutal attack” on tribal men and women, reflecting what it termed the state government’s anti-tribal stance.

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Earlier, on April 9, a BJD delegation visited Kantamala village under Kashipur block in Rayagada district, where a violent clash broke out between tribals and police in the early hours of Tuesday over the construction of a road leading to the Sijimali bauxite mines.

Villagers alleged that police opened fire, lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge, leaving several people injured. Congress and Left leaders also visited the area on Friday and extended support to the protesting tribals.

“We will send a detailed report to Rahul Gandhi on how tribal interests are being ignored and no proper Gram Sabha was held before handing over the sacred hills to industrial houses,” said Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Congress MP from Koraput.

Addressing a news conference at Sankha Bhawan on Saturday, Rayagada BJD district unit president Jagannath Saraka, Koraput district unit president Jhina Hikaka and media coordinator Priyabrata Majhi alleged that the administration’s actions in Sijimali were “inhuman and barbaric” and indicative of the BJP-led state government’s anti-tribal policies.

Saraka said a BJD delegation had visited the affected areas, interacted with victims and gathered first-hand accounts. “Locals said they were protesting against a road being constructed by a mining company. However, the administration subjected them to severe repression and atrocities,” he said.

BJD leaders maintained that industrial development cannot come at the cost of tribal rights. “Gram Sabhas must be conducted as per law and consent obtained to safeguard tribal interests. The President, being a tribal, should intervene,” Saraka

added.

Former MP Jhina Hikaka said the police action was “unacceptable in any civilised society”, alleging that mining activities were being expedited even as residents staged peaceful protests citing violations of the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act and forest laws.

The Pesa Act empowers tribal communities with self-governance, allowing Gram Sabhas to manage local resources, including land, water and forests.

Hikaka added that despite Odisha having a tribal chief minister and the country a tribal President from the state, such incidents were deeply unfortunate. He said the BJD had demanded immediate intervention by the President to ensure justice for the affected communities.