MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 25 November 2025

Birthday prank turns brutal as Mumbai youth set ablaze by friends, five arrested

One of them, identified as Ayaz Malik, brought a bottle of petrol he had kept in his scooter and poured it on Khan. Despite protests by Khan, Malik started a fire using a lighter, police said

PTI Published 25.11.25, 09:17 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A 21-year-old collegian suffered burn injuries after his friend set him ablaze during his birthday revelry in Kurla area of Mumbai on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of five of his friends, police said.

A friend of Abdul Rehman Khan called him up in the morning and asked him to come down to meet them. When Khan arrived at the spot, his five friends made him cut a cake and threw eggs and stones at him.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of them, identified as Ayaz Malik, brought a bottle of petrol he had kept in his scooter and poured it on Khan. Despite protests by Khan, Malik started a fire using a lighter, police said.

Khan ran towards the watchman’s cabin and asked him to pour water on him. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for burn injuries he received on his face, hands, and chest.

Based on Khan's complaint, police registered an FIR under section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

All five individuals, including the main accused Ayaz Malik, Ashraf Malik, Kasim Chowdhary, Huzaifa Khan, and Sharif Sheikh, have been arrested and remanded in police custody.

RELATED TOPICS

Birthday
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal BLO deaths raise questions over SIR workload, app failures and the hurried process

Families of the two booth-level officers who died by suicide cite ‘inhuman’ work pressure, poll officials across the state share obstacles they face to register voters
Pema Wangjom Thongdok
Quote left Quote right

China never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT