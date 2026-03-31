Bhubaneswar: Two ambulance drivers arrested for alleged gang-rape of woman

A woman was allegedly gang-raped in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Police have arrested two people in connection with this incident and forwarded them to court on Monday. Sources said both the accused are private ambulance drivers.

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Police said the woman lost her way while heading to the railway station from Tamado, about 10km from the railway station.

One of the accused offered assistance. Instead of taking her to the railway station, he allegedly took her to a room in the Ranashingpur area under the jurisdiction of Tamando police station.

The accused tried to console her and said he would drop her off in a few minutes. Later, he invited his friend to the spot. She was then held hostage, sexually assaulted and gang-raped by the two men.

After committing the crime, both the accused fled from the place. The woman, with the help of locals, reached the police station and lodged an FIR.

Police said both the accused have been arrested. They were identified as Bichitra Sahu and Narayan Sahu.

Police said the woman is from Bengal and had arrived in the city four days ago to meet her husband, who works in the Chandaka

industrial area. She stayed with him for two days but left after she had a quarrel with her husband.

Maoist surrenders

A woman Maoist surrendered before Odisha police on Monday, a day ahead of the March 31 deadline to make India “Naxal-free”, officials said.

The 19-year-old, identified as Mongdi Honhaga, is a native of Marangponga village.

She initially worked as a logistics supplier for Maoists operating in the Saranda forests along the Odisha-Jharkhand border before being recruited, police said.

Additional inputs from PTI