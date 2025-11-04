MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengaluru woman sexually harassed while walking dog in Indiranagar; case filed

According to the complaint, while the woman was walking her pet, a man in his 30s called out 'Madam' to get her attention and then allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in public

PTI Published 04.11.25, 11:15 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed and subjected to public indecency while walking her dog here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Indiranagar here on November 1, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, around 11:57 a m, when she was walking her pet, suddenly when an unknown man, believed to be in his 30s, called out 'Madam' to get her attention. When she turned, he allegedly began to publicly expose himself and masturbate.

The complainant stated that the man intentionally targeted her to outrage her modesty.

Shocked by the act, she ran home with her dog and later informed her sister and her friend about the incident.

A case has been registered against the unidentified man for sexual harassment under section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation is underway to identify and nab the accused, a senior police officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

