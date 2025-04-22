Bengaluru road rage: CCTV footage reveals new angle, shows IAF officer assaulting man

A recent incident in Bengaluru involving a couple from the Indian Air Force has taken a new turn with the surfacing of a new video that purportedly shows a physical altercation between the couple and another individual.

Police have stated that the clash was not one-sided, as both parties were involved in the confrontation.

According to an India Today report, the CCTV footage shows Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose (initial news reports identified him as Aditya Bose) and his wife confronting a man wearing a neon green jacket. In the video, Bose appears to initiate physical contact, while his wife is purportedly seen engaging in a heated exchange with the man.

Another clip seems to show Bose pushing the individual onto the street, followed by a series of kicks and punches. Several bystanders can be seen intervening in an attempt to break up the fight.

The development comes after Bose displayed injuries to his face and neck in a video shared on Instagram, in which he recounted the events leading up to the assault. The IAF officer and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, were travelling to the airport from the DRDO Colony in CV Raman Nagar when the confrontation occurred.

He alleged that a motorcyclist began tailing their car and shouting at them in Kannada.

“The rider suddenly stopped ahead of our car and began hurling abuses in Kannada,” Bose stated in the video.

He further claimed that the situation escalated after the motorcyclist noticed a DRDO sticker on their vehicle, leading to continued verbal abuse directed at both him and his wife.

Bose said that when he exited the car to confront the man, he was struck on the forehead with a key. The attacker then allegedly hurled a stone at their vehicle, causing further injury.

Since Bose had to travel to Kolkata, he was unable to file a complaint himself. However, his wife later registered a complaint at the Baiyappanahalli Police Station. Following her report, an FIR was lodged and the accused was taken into custody.

However, the emergence of CCTV footage has cast doubt on the initial claims.

In the video, Bose is seen engaging physically with the other individual as bystanders attempt to separate them. Another clip captures Bose appearing to hold the man in a chokehold.

A woman in a blue t-shirt — believed to be Madhumita — is also visible, seemingly trying to defuse the situation at first.

Footage from a different angle shows Bose dragging the altercation onto the road, where he is seen attacking the man dressed in a neon green jacket. The woman is then seen confronting the man verbally, pointing at him, before Bose re-engages in the scuffle alongside her.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Devaraj D. told PTI: "This is a case of road rage. An altercation took place, and both sides attacked each other. The accused has been taken into custody. At around 6 am, the officer was heading from his DRDO quarters to Kempegowda International Airport. His wife was driving, and he was seated beside her. An altercation broke out between the couple and a bike rider." CCTV footage and videos recorded by bystanders suggested that the conflict could have been avoided, he added.

"When they came to the police station, the SHO advised the officer to get first aid, as he was bleeding, and return to file the FIR. But since he was getting late, he left for the airport. After he went live on social media, we traced Madhumita's details and contacted the DRDO quarters. She came to the station and lodged a complaint. We have registered an FIR under grievous hurt," the DCP said.

During questioning, the accused claimed he was passing by when the woman allegedly made a remark. He said he asked, "What are you talking about?" and then approached the officer, asking, "What is madam saying?" An argument followed. "We have ample video evidence and will proceed with the investigation," the DCP added.

IAF officer booked for assault on call centre employee

An FIR has been registered against a 40-year-old IAF officer based on a counter-complaint by a call centre employee, who was previously arrested on the officer's complaint in a road rage incident, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against Bose under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Byappanahalli police station based on the counter complaint given by Vikas Kumar who alleged that he was also assaulted by the officer, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Devaraj D.

In a video statement, Kumar's mother Jyothi sought justice for her son and asked isn't it wrong to put the blame entirely on her son? She said being a commander, an IAF officer, he thrashed her son and also damaged his bike.

"Even after doing all this, if we had given a complaint against the officer, it would have become a big issue. But we didn't initially give a police complaint and returned, thinking let it go....this is a small issue. But now they (the officer and his wife) have made this a big issue and are troubling my son. I want justice for my son," she added.