Bengaluru cab driver arrested for assaulting woman passenger over toll route dispute to airport

The complaint was filed by the victim's uncle, while the victim, a student from West Bengal, is pursuing her graduation at a private university in Bengaluru

PTI Published 25.10.25, 11:26 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A cab driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting his customer -- a 19-year-old college student -- following an argument over skipping the toll route to Kempegowda International Airport here, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ajas P S, (31), a native of Thrissur in Kerala, was taken into custody after the incident that allegedly occurred on October 20, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's uncle, the student, who hails from West Bengal and is pursuing her graduation at a private university in Bengaluru, had booked a cab through an online aggregator to reach the airport to catch a flight.

During the ride, the driver allegedly avoided the toll road despite her having paid the toll charges. When she questioned him, he reportedly failed to give a proper explanation, leading her to ask him to stop the vehicle, a senior police officer said.

A heated argument ensued, following which the student got down and booked another cab. As she was about to board it, the accused allegedly assaulted her. The student then left the spot, leaving behind her belongings, while the driver fled, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint, among other sections and subsequently, the accused driver was arrested, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had arrived in Bengaluru from Kerala just two days before the incident and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when accepted the booking, police added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

