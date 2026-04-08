Bastar development push: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai briefs PM Modi

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented him a detailed road map for development and infrastructure boost in the former Maoist stronghold of Bastar, sources said.

The meeting came at a time when sources in the security establishment have flagged that rehabilitation and reintegration of surrendered Maoists, who have accepted the government's rehabilitation package, could be a Herculean task for the administration.

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The fresh challenge, said officials, is to ensure their security and prevent social stigma from stalling their integration into the mainstream.

"The focus of the meeting was the comprehensive development road map for Bastar following the decline in Maoist influence in the region. The road map aims to integrate once-isolated tribal villages into the mainstream through massive infrastructure investments," said a security official attached to the Union home ministry.

"During the meeting, chief minister Sai declared that Maoism has been almost eliminated across Chhattisgarh, including its former stronghold of Bastar, replacing an atmosphere of fear with one of optimism. He also highlighted his government's key infrastructure plan, including roads and bridges, connectivity and energy," the official said.

During the meeting, Sai extended an official invitation to Modi to visit Bastar and sought central assistance for 61 newly proposed projects, citing that the end of Maoism has cleared the path for Bastar to become a model of development.