Bastar 2.0 signals shift from conflict zone to inclusive growth model in India

For decades, Bastar has been viewed through a limited lens — defined more by conflict, distance and unrealised potential than by its possibilities. This perception, shaped by past events, has also influenced how its future has been imagined, often narrowing the scope of what could be achieved.

That is now beginning to change. What we describe as Bastar 2.0 reflects a shift in approach, from managing a long-standing challenge to recognising a latent opportunity. The focus is on repositioning Bastar from the margins of India’s growth

story to a region that actively participates in and contributes to it.

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This approach is aligned with the broader national priority of ensuring that growth is both inclusive and sustainable.

Left-Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh has effectively ended, marking a significant moment in the state’s trajectory. Its influence has receded across regions once affected, opening up a credible window for development.

The experience on the ground has been clear. Peace cannot be sustained by security measures alone. It has to be anchored in visible improvements in people’s lives. Development, in that sense, is not separate from peace; it is what ultimately sustains it.

The focus now is on translating this shift into execution. The approach is guided by a clear framework, which is to saturate, connect, facilitate, empower and engage, so as to expand infrastructure and public services in a way that is both rapid and

inclusive.

Strengthening rural connectivity remains a central priority. Long-pending road projects are now being taken up with defined timelines. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, pending works are targeted for completion by 2027, alongside

the construction of 228 new roads and 267 bridges. Sixty-one additional proposals have been submitted to improve last-mile access.

At the same time, improvements in road, rail and regional air connectivity are beginning to reduce the isolation that has defined the region for decades.

Alongside this, there is a clear emphasis on sustained investments in education and healthcare. The emergence of new education hubs and the strengthening of medical infrastructure are beginning to build a more durable social foundation.

Agriculture and rural livelihoods remain central to this approach. Irrigation initiatives linked to the Indravati basin are expected to improve productivity and bring greater stability to farm incomes. The intent is straightforward, development must be

experienced in everyday life, not just reflected in data.

At the core of Bastar 2.0 is the effort to ensure that even the most remote habitations are integrated into the development process. This is not without challenges. Difficult terrain, dense forests and the need to deliver benefits equitably across tribal hamlets require sustained effort, adaptive delivery mechanisms and close engagement with local communities.

Bastar’s identity is rooted in its tribal communities and their relationship with land and forests. Development must therefore be participatory. In tourism, the focus is on sustainable, community-led models that generate livelihoods while preserving cultural and ecological integrity.

A similar approach shapes entrepreneurship, focusing on local strengths such as forest products, handicrafts and agro-based activities. This makes growth relevant and resilient. Creating opportunities for youth is central, with skill development and

local enterprise aimed at enabling them to build livelihoods within Bastar rather

than migrate.

Grassroots governance is being strengthened through deeper engagement at the gram panchayat level, to narrow the gap between policy and delivery. Bastar has heard promises before; the test now is execution, with a clear focus on time-bound delivery and outcomes that are visible on the ground.

What is being pursued in Bastar carries wider relevance. Many regions face a similar question — how to convert stability into sustained and inclusive development. If Bastar can demonstrate a workable pathway, it can offer lessons that extend beyond its

immediate geography.

Bastar’s narrative has long been defined by its constraints. It now has the opportunity to be shaped by its possibilities. With the right balance of development, participation and continuity, it can emerge as a model of inclusive and sustainable growth.

This transition will not be immediate. It will require persistence, sensitivity and continuous adaptation. But the direction is clear. Bastar is ready to turn a page, and we remain committed to ensuring that this shift is sustained, inclusive and durable.