Bajrang Dal men attack Odisha youths for biryani feast on eclipse day, two injured

Two people were injured after a group of Bajrang Dal activists allegedly barged into a house in Nageswar Tangi here on Sunday and attacked some youths for organising a chicken biryani feast on a lunar eclipse day.

The group allegedly abused and assaulted the youths for defying “traditions” that prohibit cooking non-vegetarian food during an eclipse. The house also served as an office for the youths, who had taken it on rent.

The incident occurred around 4pm when the owner of the house, Renubala Barisha, was present. Describing the attack, Barisha said: “They did not even spare me and my 17-year-old son. When the attackers came, I told them that we have stopped cooking. However, I cannot be blamed for the activities of my tenants.”

As the situation escalated, police arrived and brought it under control.

Corporator of the area, Nrupesh Nayak, told The Telegraph: “Some youths were organising a chicken biriyani feast. Suddenly a few youths belonging to the Bajrang Dal barged into the house and had a scuffle with them. They accused them of violating Hindu norms... Police are yet to arrest anyone.”

Litu Das, president of Jatiya Adivasi Dalit Mahasangha, Odisha unit, told this newspaper: “The members of the Bajrang Dal barged into the house. They tore away the picture of B.R. Ambedkar and even Gautam Buddha. They did not even spare the women. Two of our members sustained injuries... They smashed six glass doors and also destroyed furnitures. We are going to lodge a complaint at the police station.”

Lingaraj police inspector in-charge, Purna Chandra Pradhan, said: “No FIR has been lodged so far. We will initiate action only after getting a formal complaint.”