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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 March 2026

Bagdogra-Delhi Air India Express flight diverts to Lucknow after mid-air smoke alert

According to sources, Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Lucknow was alerted about the diversion, and the aircraft landed safely at around 5.18 pm

PTI Published 31.03.26, 07:18 PM
Air India Express flight

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A Delhi-bound Air India Express flight from Bagdogra (Siliguri) made an emergency landing at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here after a smoke alarm, sources said on Tuesday.

The flight (IX1523), operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, was diverted to Lucknow Monday evening after the pilot issued a "Mayday" call — an internationally recognised distress signal used in life-threatening emergencies — after the crew detected smoke in the avionics – aviation electronics – bay.

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According to sources, Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Lucknow was alerted about the diversion, and the aircraft landed safely at around 5.18 pm.

A total of 148 people, including six crew members, were on board the flight.

All passengers were safely evacuated after landing.

Following the incident, the aircraft was declared "Aircraft on Ground" (AOG), a technical term indicating that the plane has been grounded due to a fault requiring immediate inspection and repair before it can fly again.

Passengers were accommodated on alternate flights to their destination.

Some passengers were offered full refunds, while others were provided hotel accommodation and rebooked on subsequent flights, sources said.

The aircraft remains parked at the Lucknow airport.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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