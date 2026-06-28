Shameful and tragic, must be probed thoroughly: Priyanka on Ram temple theft row

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday termed the alleged theft of Ram temple donations “tragic” and “shameful” and demanded a thorough probe into the incident by the Uttar Pradesh government.

“What had happened in Ayodhya is tragic and shameful. The government needs to inquire how and why it happened. Those responsible for collecting and safeguarding the donations should be held accountable,” the AICC general secretary told reporters after a meeting at the Wayanad collectorate.

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Priyanka said money was collected not only from big corporate houses but also from the poor during the nationwide fundraising drive for the temple. “People, especially women and the poor, have given (donations) from their savings. If you collected it, it’s your responsibility to keep it safe,” she said.

Priyanka arrived in her Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday and is scheduled to attend various programmes and meetings during her visit.

“The alleged theft and misappropriation of offerings associated with Lord Ram... has shocked the nation. Lord Ram is the embodiment of the sacred faith of millions. It is with that devotion that people offer prayers and make donations at the temple. Those behind the alleged theft at the Ram temple have committed a grave sin by undermining the very essence of faith and religion,” Priyanka had posted on X

on Friday.