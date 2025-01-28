MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Authorities order immediate closure of 81 illegally operating schools in Thane

Most of these unauthorised schools are located in Mumbra and Diva areas of Thane, according to the list

PTI Published 28.01.25, 11:11 AM
Representational image

Representational image file picture

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has declared 81 schools in the city as operating illegally and asked their managements to shut the institutions immediately.

These comprise 79 English medium and two Hindi medium schools, including some managed by renowned business houses, as per the list published by the TMC's education department on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of these unauthorised schools are located in Mumbra and Diva areas of Thane, according to the list.

The civic body has asked people not to enrol their wards in those schools.

It has also warned of action against the school managements if they fail to comply with the orders.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Illegal Property Municipal Corporations Schools English Medium Schools
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says PM Modi will 'do what is right' on illegal immigrants; likely to visit US soon

The prime minister's trip to the US, the first under Trump 2.0 was finalised during the call
Saif Ali Khan
Quote left Quote right

The police detained my son without verifying his identity. This mistake has ruined his life

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT