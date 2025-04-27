MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jammu and Kashmir: Authorities demolish houses of three active terrorists as crackdown continues

The house of Adnan Shafi, who had joined terrorist ranks last year, was demolished at Wandina in Shopian district on Saturday night

PTI Published 27.04.25, 10:37 AM
Debris of the house of Lashkar-e-Toiba ultra Jameel Ahmad Shergojri, that was demolished amid a crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Bandipora district of J&K, Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Debris of the house of Lashkar-e-Toiba ultra Jameel Ahmad Shergojri, that was demolished amid a crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Bandipora district of J&K, Sunday, April 27, 2025. PTI

Authorities have demolished houses of three active terrorists in Bandipora, Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir as security forces continued their crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Sunday.

The house of Adnan Shafi, who had joined terrorist ranks last year, was demolished at Wandina in Shopian district on Saturday night, they said.

They said house of another active terrorist --Amir Nazir -- was demolished in Pulwama district.

Also Read

In Bandipora district, the house of Lashkar-e-Toiba ultra Jameel Ahmad Shergojri was demolished. Shergojri has been an active terrorist since 2016.

With this, the total number of houses of terrorists and their overground workers demolised since the Pahalgam attack has gone up to nine.

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states -- an incident that has spiked India-Pakistan tensions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the killers would be pursued "to the ends of the earth."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

