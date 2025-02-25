Atishi defends AAP's excise policy, cites CAG report on corruption and smuggling; claims BJP's role in revenue loss

Senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi on Tuesday defended the previous Aam Aadmi Party government's now-scrapped excise policy, citing a CAG report to claim that the old policy was marred by corruption and smuggling.

A performance audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on the regulation and supply of liquor in the national capital has showed lapses in the functioning of the excise department and its policy, leading to revenue losses exceeding Rs 2,026.91 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CAG report -- 'Performance audit report on regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi' -- was tabled during the first session of the newly-elected Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi accused the BJP-appointed lieutenant governor (LG), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of obstructing the implementation of the new liquor policy, causing an annual revenue loss of Rs 8,900 crore to Delhi.

Atishi said seven out of the eight chapters in the CAG report highlight the shortcomings of the old excise policy, while only one focuses on the new policy.

"The AAP government always raised concerns about corruption in the old excise policy, which facilitated illegal liquor smuggling. The report shows that liquor shop owners engaged in corrupt practices, inflating prices and causing heavy losses to Delhi's exchequer," the former chief minister said.

She also claimed the CAG report shows that the new excise policy, introduced by the AAP government, was more transparent and could have significantly increased Delhi's revenue collection, similar to Punjab where excise revenue reportedly grew by 65 per cent after the implementation of the same policy.

However, Atishi alleged that the policy was not implemented properly due to interference from the lieutenant governor, the CBI, and the ED.

"The BJP's LG stopped the implementation, creating hurdles. The CBI filed an FIR within a year of the policy's launch, and the ED registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) soon after. This led to a situation where no officer was willing to sign or execute the policy, fearing legal action. As a result, Delhi lost Rs 2,000 crore in expected revenue and Rs 8,900 crore annually," she claimed.

Atishi demanded an investigation into the roles of the LG, the CBI, and the ED in obstructing the policy.

She also raised allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani, accusing him of corruption in multiple states concerning inflated electricity tariffs.

She claimed this led to losses of Rs 20,000 crore.

In 2024, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) under President Joe Biden's administration had initiated an investigation, accusing Adani of orchestrating a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (around Rs 2,100 crore) in bribes to Indian officials to secure favourable solar power contracts, she said.

These transactions were allegedly concealed from the US investors.

Atishi urged the authorities to probe the alleged corruption in electricity pricing and hold those responsible accountable.

The Delhi government and the BJP have been at loggerheads over the excise policy, with AAP leaders maintaining that it aimed at boosting revenue, while the BJP accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of irregularities.

The controversy remains a key political flashpoint in the capital with the assembly session underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.