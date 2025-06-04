MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
At least two people feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi's Rohini

'Multiple teams from various rescue agencies, including Delhi Police, fire department and NDRF, have reached the spot,' a fire officer said

PTI Published 04.06.25, 06:19 PM
Remains of a two-storey commercial building that collapsed, at Rohini, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. At least two people are feared trapped under the debris. PTI

At least two people were feared trapped after a building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

A fire officer said five teams were pressed into service after they received a call regarding the building collapse in Sector 7.

"We received a call at 4.04 pm. Our teams are working on the spot," the officer said.

A senior police officer said they have cordoned off the area where multiple teams have been rushed.

"Multiple teams from various rescue agencies, including Delhi Police, fire department and NDRF, have reached the spot.

"We have cordoned off the area to prevent any untoward incident. The power department has turned off electricity supply in the area," the officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

