MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 October 2025

At least nine die as tractor carrying Durga idols plunges into lake in Madhya Pradesh

Police say five to six devotees survived; an investigation into the accident has been launched

PTI Published 02.10.25, 07:51 PM
People carry an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion on 'Vijayadashami', the last day of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival [Representational]

People carry an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion on 'Vijayadashami', the last day of the ‘Durga Puja’ festival [Representational] PTI

At least nine devotees died after a tractor-trolley carrying idols of Goddess Durga for immersion on Vijayadashmi plunged into a lake in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The tragedy took place in Pandhana area, said Inspector General of Police (Indore rural range) Anurag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees were riding on the tractor which was carrying Durga idols from various villages for immersion, he told PTI.

So far nine bodies had been retrieved with the help of State Disaster Response Force and local divers, he said, adding that the search and rescue operation was going on.

An additional SDRF team has been sent to the spot, he said.

"We have learnt that five to six devotees survived," the official said, adding that a probe has been launched into the accident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India-China to resume direct flights later this month after five-year suspension

Flights suspended since 2020 pandemic and border row in eastern Ladakh are set to restart by late October
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

We have seen how even after Independence, there have been attempts to crush the Sangh

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT