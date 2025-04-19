MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
At least 25 Indian tourists injured in bus accident in Nepal's Pokhara

Three of the injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in a Nepal hospital

PTI Published 19.04.25, 02:18 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

At least 25 Indian tourists were injured when the bus ferrying them to Nepal's Pokhara met with an accident in the neighbouring country's Dang district, police said on Saturday.

The police said 19 tourists were admitted to the community health centre in Tulsipur in this Uttar Pradesh's district, which shares a border with Nepal.

Three of the injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in a Nepal hospital.

The accident on Friday is suspected to have been caused by a brake failure. Most of the injured are from Lucknow, Sitapur, Hardoi and Barabanki districts of Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Receiving information about the accident, police from Nepal's Gadhawa reached the spot and admitted the injured to a local health centre from where 19 people were brought to Tulsipur.

Circle Officer (Tulsipur) Brijnandan Rai confirmed that 19 Indians were undergoing treatment at the local community health centre.

He added some of the injured were discharged after first aid while the condition of three was critical and they were being treated in a Nepal hospital.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

