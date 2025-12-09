At 87 and 84, Ahmedabad’s ‘Biker Dadis’ ride on; viral videos turn sisters into icons

Age has done little to slow down 87-year-old Mandakini Shah and her 84-year-old sister, Ushaben, who zip through Ahmedabad’s traffic on their scooter with the ease of longtime riders — earning them the affectionate moniker “Biker Dadis”.

In videos circulating widely on social media, Mandakini — known locally as Mandaben — navigates city roads in her crisp cotton saree, while Ushaben sits beside her in the sidecar. Fans online have compared the pair to the legendary Bollywood duo Jai and Veeru from Sholay, celebrating their spirit of adventure.

Mandaben, the eldest of six siblings and daughter of a freedom fighter, said she had long dreamed of riding but never had the means to own a vehicle in her youth. “I learned to ride a scooter when I was 62, and I still ride my scooter without any trouble,” she said. A former teacher who never married, she added, “I give a lift to children whenever I go to the garden. I also offer lifts to strangers and drop them off at their destination. Thanks to my strong willpower, I can ride a scooter at this age, that too in the city's traffic.”

The sisters say the warmth they’ve received since going viral has overwhelmed them. Mandaben said the love and appreciation were “beyond my imagination”, even as residents continue to treat them as familiar, everyday figures on Ahmedabad roads — women who simply refused to allow age to set the terms of their mobility.

"I never thought I would become famous. Random people contact me and appreciate my spirit. People motivate me, saying I am doing so well. However, some also advise me to sit at home because of my age. At a hospital, doctors clicked photos with me and did not charge anything," Mandaben said.

Although she walks with a stick, Mandaben also knows how to ride a jeep and drives down to her village if a driver is not available.

"I go everywhere on this scooter with my sister. After seeing me, some men urge their wives to learn to ride two-wheelers fearlessly. Some women told me that they are now inspired to ride," she said, adding that women must learn to drive and not depend on anyone.

Ushaben, who enjoys riding with her older sibling in the sidecar, said she loves it when people notice them and call them 'Jay-Veeru'.

"We roam all over the city on this scooter. We used to live in densely populated areas of Manek Chowk and Kalupur in the past, but in those areas, too, my sister rode effortlessly. Age is not a barrier for us. We hope that other women will get inspiration from us," she said.