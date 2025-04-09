Ashwini Vaishnaw launches new Aadhaar app with Face ID and QR code features with focus on privacy

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Tuesday launched the beta version of a new Aadhaar mobile application.

Developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the app introduces Face ID for secure digital verification and QR code-based data sharing, aiming to offer a safer and more convenient Aadhaar experience to users.

ADVERTISEMENT

The app is designed to allow Aadhaar holders to share only the necessary personal information while availing services, thereby eliminating the need to carry physical photocopies of the identification document.

Also Read Group tries to frame man in rape case with fake Aadhaar card and social media account

The focus is on privacy, data protection, and prevention of misuse.

Taking to social media platform X, the Union Minister announced the beta launch and showcased the app’s key features through a video. “New Aadhaar App Face ID authentication via mobile app. No physical card & No photocopies,” Vaishnaw wrote in his post.

He further stated, “Now Aadhaar verification will become as simple as making a UPI payment. Users can now digitally verify and share their Aadhaar details while ensuring their privacy.”

The mobile application, supported by UIDAI, leverages artificial intelligence alongside Face ID for real-time authentication.

A highlight of the app is its QR code-based instant verification feature, which enables users to scan a QR code presented by a retailer or shopkeeper and authenticate their identity using Face ID or a fingerprint scanner.

Emphasising security, Vaishnaw said the app “ensures stronger privacy, prevents misuse or data leaks, and protects against forgery or tampering.”

According to the government, the application is digital and can be used with the user's consent, assuring users of its safety and privacy-first approach.

The government has not yet shared a definitive timeline for the nationwide release of the application, which remains in the testing phase.

Currently, UIDAI operates the mAadhaar app, which allows users to perform tasks such as updating address details and scanning QR codes on Aadhaar cards.

The newly developed app is intended to be an upgrade over the existing system, with enhanced security features and a user-centric interface.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also asked UIDAI to work on harmonising the Aadhaar Act with data protection rules.

The minister posted a video speech on social media platform X in which he said there were several gaps in the legal structure when Aadhaar Act 2016 was made and it is now time to update the Act keeping user convenience in mind.

Vaishnaw said consultation on rules for DPDP Act 2023 is about to get over and they will be notified soon.

"We have an absolutely modern legal framework in the country. Now we need to see how the Aadhaar law can be harmonised vis-a-vis the DPDP Act. That is a task I would request the UIDAI authority to take as one of the major tasks going forward. Because when the Aadhaar Act was enacted, there were many gaps in the legal structure. Today, those gaps have been filled up," the minister said.