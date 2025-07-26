Odisha approves Rs 300 crore drone park in Khurda

A state-of-the-art drone park with facilities for research, manufacturing, and training will be set up in Odisha’s Khurda district at a cost of ₹300 crore.

The project, to be executed by BonV Technology Pvt. Ltd., is expected to create 760 jobs and position Odisha as a frontrunner in drone technology.

The proposal was among 23 new investment projects worth ₹4,982.66 crore approved at the 138th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Thursday.

Odisha’s drone ecosystem gained national attention when Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) from a Sambalpur start-up were deployed during Operation Sindoor, showcasing India’s indigenous drone capabilities.

“Drones made in Odisha’s Sambalpur crossed borders during Operation Sindoor. Our boys made the drones and supplied those to the Army,” Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said, hailing the feat.