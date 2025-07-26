MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 26 July 2025

Odisha approves Rs 300 crore drone park in Khurda

Odisha’s drone ecosystem gained national attention when Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) from a Sambalpur start-up were deployed during Operation Sindoor, showcasing India’s indigenous drone capabilities

Subhashish Mohanty Published 26.07.25, 09:20 AM
Mohan Charan Majhi

Mohan Charan Majhi File picture

A state-of-the-art drone park with facilities for research, manufacturing, and training will be set up in Odisha’s Khurda district at a cost of 300 crore.

The project, to be executed by BonV Technology Pvt. Ltd., is expected to create 760 jobs and position Odisha as a frontrunner in drone technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal was among 23 new investment projects worth 4,982.66 crore approved at the 138th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Thursday.

Odisha’s drone ecosystem gained national attention when Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) from a Sambalpur start-up were deployed during Operation Sindoor, showcasing India’s indigenous drone capabilities.

“Drones made in Odisha’s Sambalpur crossed borders during Operation Sindoor. Our boys made the drones and supplied those to the Army,” Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said, hailing the feat.

RELATED TOPICS

Mohan Charan Majhi Odisha
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SIR filters out 65 lakh names, Bihar Congress claims BJP, booth agents filling out forms

The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal have hinted at a possible boycott of the Bihar polls, expected in October-November, citing reports of large-scale irregularities in the enumeration process
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the party's OBC Leadership - 'Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan', at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, July 25, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

I committed one mistake. I did not protect the OBC section the way I should have

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT