Congress donation to protest MRI crisis at Odisha hospital after CM’s wife redirected for scan

Congress workers on Friday created a stir at SCB Medical College and Hospital by donating ₹5,000 in coins, demanding urgent repair of the MRI machine allegedly found defunct during chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s wife’s recent visit.

The symbolic gesture followed reports that chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s wife, Priyanka Marandi, had to be redirected to the adjacent Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer for an MRI scan during her visit to SCB Medical College & Hospital on Tuesday.

While reports suggested the MRI machine at SCB was non-functional at the time, the health department denied the claim, asserting the machine was operational.

Congress leader and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) national secretary Manas Choudhury said: “We extend our sincere gratitude to the chief minister’s wife for choosing to undergo medical tests at SCB Medical College & Hospital, despite the presence of several prominent private hospitals in Bhubaneswar. Her decision to opt for Odisha’s premier government medical institution, knowingly or unknowingly, reflects trust in public healthcare.”

He added: “However, it is deeply concerning that the MRI machine was reportedly not working when she required it. Had a common citizen faced such an issue, it might never have come to light. This reflects the larger challenges in public healthcare.”

The Congress, along with members of the Voice Against Hate campaign from Kendrapara district, collected and donated ₹5,000 for the machine’s repair. “It may be a modest amount, but it symbolises our support for public healthcare and our solidarity with the people,” said Choudhury. The Biju Janata Dal also criticised the authorities over the incident.

Sources in the health department said the MRI machine, installed in 2010, had developed a technical snag and software malfunction recently. “Experts from Hyderabad repaired it. By Tuesday, when the chief minister’s wife arrived, the machine was functional, but due to patient load, she was taken to the adjacent Harihar Cancer Institute, which has a newer MRI unit,” the source said.

The two facilities, managed by the same company, have an MoU allowing SCB to refer patients to Harihar Institute when required, the source said.

An official said said a new ₹23-crore German-made MRI machine has arrived at SCB and will be operational soon.