MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 26 July 2025

India, Maldives announce start of free trade talks during PM Narendra Modi's visit

Modi will be the chief guest at the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day celebrations, marking a major turnaround from the Muizzu dispensation’s initial months of hostilities towards India

Anita Joshua Published 26.07.25, 07:48 AM
Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in Male on Friday. 

Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in Male on Friday.  PMO via PTI

India and the Maldives on Friday formally announced an agreement to launch negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA) for which preliminary discussions have already begun.

The announcement was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Maldives. India is hopeful of wrapping up the FTA soon, given the speed at which consensus was built on the terms of reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I cannot point to an exact timeline, but my understanding from discussions with my commerce ministry colleagues is that this is an FTA that we should be able to conclude rather quickly. Today’s agreement reflects an understanding on the terms of reference, which usually takes more time. These have been agreed, and now it remains for offers to be exchanged and discussed," foreign secretary Vikram Misri said.

This is the Prime Minister’s third visit to the Maldives and the first during the administration of President Mohamed Muizzu, who was elected to office in September 2023 on an "India Out" campaign that personally targeted Modi.

Modi will be the chief guest at the Maldives’ 60th Independence Day celebrations, marking a major turnaround from the Muizzu dispensation’s initial months of hostilities towards India. Matters had come to a head in early 2024 when some junior Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks against Modi, leading to a "boycott Maldives" campaign in India.

Since then, both countries have worked to reset ties.

RELATED TOPICS

India-Maldives Ties Narendra Modi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SIR filters out 65 lakh names, Bihar Congress claims BJP, booth agents filling out forms

The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal have hinted at a possible boycott of the Bihar polls, expected in October-November, citing reports of large-scale irregularities in the enumeration process
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the party's OBC Leadership - 'Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan', at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, July 25, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

I committed one mistake. I did not protect the OBC section the way I should have

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT