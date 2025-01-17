Group tries to frame man in rape case with fake Aadhaar card and social media account

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and framing a Lucknow resident in a false rape case, a Thane police official said on Friday.

On December 30, one Abhishek Singh was booked in a rape case on the complaint of a woman, but a probe found he was in Uttar Pradesh at the time, the Badlapur East police station official said.

"We probed further and found that one Sunny Chouhan and his associates had hatched a conspiracy to implicate Singh. The two are known to each other. Chouhan sent his associate Pratamesh Yadav to Singh's Lucknow home, created a fake social media account to chat with the woman complainant as part of the conspiracy," he said.

"Chouhan got another person, identified as Bhavesh Totlani, to go to a hotel with a fake Aadhaar card that identified him as Singh. The woman arrived at the lodge and later lodged a false rape case against Singh. Chouhan and Yadav have been arrested, while the woman and Totlani are at large," he said.

They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology for forgery, conspiracy, giving false information to government servant and other offences, the official added.

