33 deals signed as Odiha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi eyes textile leap

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said Odisha was poised to become the textile hub of eastern India while inaugurating Odisha TEX 2025, the region’s largest textile and apparel industry event.

The event showcased Odisha’s growing prowess in textiles and apparel, highlighting its aim to build a world-class ecosystem for manufacturing, innovation and employment.

Majhi announced a dedicated task force under the industries department to fast-track implementation and assure full government support to investors. He said Odisha was targeting the creation of over one lakh jobs in textiles and apparel by 2030, with new clusters coming up in Bolangir, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Ganjam and Cuttack.

“Odisha TEX 2025 is not just an event; it is a declaration that Odisha is ready to lead Eastern India’s textile revolution,” Majhi said.

The summit drew over 650 delegates, including global brands, investors, startups, technology providers and senior officials. Thirty-three MoUs were signed, unlocking investments worth ₹7,808 crore and generating employment for over 53,300 people.