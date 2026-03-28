Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on three-day Odisha trip, meets governor Hari Babu Kambhampati

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to Odisha.

General Dwivedi landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport in a special aircraft and proceeded to the 120 Battalion, where he will stay. Security has been tightened for his visit.

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The army chief on Friday called on Odisha governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

“General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, called on me at Lok Bhavan today. I congratulated him and the Indian Army on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, which reflects their unwavering dedication and exemplary service to the nation,” the governor posted on X.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Puri to offer prayers at the Jagannath

Temple.

He will then travel to Gopalpur in Ganjam district to attend a programme at the Army Air Defence College. He will also attend a live-fire demonstration and a display of advanced military equipment.

Dwivedi will also review training infrastructure and operational preparedness, and interact with serving and retired army personnel.

Odisha houses several major defence establishments, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at Sunabeda in Koraput district, DRDO’s Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Balasore, the ordnance factory at Badmal in Bolangir district, and the Indian Navy’s INS Chilika at Barkul in Khurda district.