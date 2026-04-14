Gunman opens fire at high school in Turkey, wounds at least 16: Report

A former student opened fire at a high school in southeast Turkey on Tuesday, wounding at least 16 people before killing himself, officials said.

The former student, 19, used a rifle during the attack, after which those wounded were rushed to the hospital in the Siverek district, governor Hasan Sildak said. Twelve of the wounded were still in the hospital.

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The assailant killed himself when police tried to capture him at the scene, Sildak added.

The attacker, armed with a shotgun, fired randomly at a vocational high school in Siverek, Sanliurfa province, before hiding inside the building and killing himself.

The motive remains unclear. School shootings are rare in Turkiye.

Police special operations units were deployed after the assailant refused to surrender, while all staff and students were evacuated, NTV said.

Video footage showed dozens of students running out of the school toward the gate and onto the street.