Army chief General Dwivedi discusses stronger India-US military ties at Pentagon visit

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi recently visited the Pentagon in the US and held discussions with senior military officials seeking to bolster defence cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration in capability development and joint operations, officials said on Wednesday.

The chief of the Army staff was on an official visit to the US from April 20-23.

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"In a significant boost to India-US military ties, General Upendra Dwivedi visited Pentagon on April 23, reinforcing strategic cooperation between the two armies," a senior official said.

The visit was anchored around key engagements at the Pentagon, where Gen Dwivedi interacted with Daniel P Driscoll, United States Secretary of the Army, and also met Gen Christopher LaNeve, Acting Chief of Staff of the US Army, the officials said.

"The discussions focused on expanding bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military-to-military engagement and exploring new avenues for collaboration in training, capability development and joint operations," the senior official said.

Both sides emphasised the importance of interoperability and jointness in addressing emerging security challenges.

Gen Dwivedi also held interactions with Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy and Gen Steven S Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, the officials said.

These engagements added a "wider strategic dimension", covering defence policy coordination, institutional linkages and future areas of cooperation.

The interactions at the Pentagon were a crucial part of the visit, reflecting the growing importance both nations attach to their defence partnership amid a dynamic global security environment, the official added.

The exchanges helped build mutual trust and highlighted convergence on key strategic priorities, another senior official said.

The visit marks another step forward in strengthening India-US defence relations, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to regional stability, enhanced capability development and deeper military cooperation, the official said.