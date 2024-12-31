MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 December 2024

Andhra Pradesh tourist killed in drunken brawl at beach shack in Goa

The police have arrested a 23-year-old shack worker in connection with the incident which took place in Calangute area of North Goa district

PTI Published 31.12.24, 12:23 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A 30-year-old visitor from Andhra Pradesh was killed in a drunken brawl at a beach shack in Goa in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The police have arrested a 23-year-old shack worker in connection with the incident which took place in Calangute area of North Goa district, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of inebriated tourists demanded food at the shack, despite its owner informing them that the kitchen was closed, a senior police official said.

One of the visitors then began using abusive language against a woman working at the shack and the argument escalated into a scuffle, he said.

One of the shack workers allegedly struck on tourist Ravi Teja's head with a wooden stick. The man died on the spot, the official said.

The Calangute police later arrested shack worker Kamal Sonar, hailing from Nepal. Search was on for two other persons, including the shack owner, the official said.

The police registered a case of murder against the accused, he added.

Goa has seen a huge influx of visitors ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Goa Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India considered, abandoned, plan to unseat Maldives's pro-China President: Washington Post

Why Delhi walked away from a $6 million plot to oust the Maldivian leader that involved involved bribing 40 members of the Maldivian parliament
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath
Quote left Quote right

GSLV mission planned in January would be 100th launch from Sriharikota

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT