AN-32 Kargil courier service airlifts 24 stranded passengers in Srinagar

The Kargil courier service operates on Kargil-Srinagar and Kargil-Jammu routes on selected days to facilitate the passengers who are stranded due to closure of Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall

PTI Published 08.02.25, 03:17 PM
Representational image. Website: ladakh.gov.in

Twenty-four stranded passengers were airlifted by Indian Air Force (IAF) between Kargil and Srinagar on Saturday, marking the commencement of AN-32 Kargil courier service, a lifeline to the Union Territory of Ladakh during winter months.

On the first day, 12 passengers travelled in the AN-32 Kargil courier service from Kargil to Srinagar and an equal number between Srinagar to Kargil, an official said.

The Kargil courier service operates on Kargil-Srinagar and Kargil-Jammu routes on selected days to facilitate the passengers who are stranded due to closure of Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, Kargil Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Balasaheb Suse and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Nitin Yadav inspected all the arrangements at Kargil airport and instructed all concerned officials to ensure smooth management of Kargil Courier service.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

