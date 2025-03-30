MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Amit Shah unveils schemes, projects worth over Rs 800 crore ahead of Bihar polls

The Union home minister also laid the foundation stones for 133 police buildings, costing Rs 181 crore, and three road transport and national highway projects worth Rs 109 crore

PTI Published 30.03.25, 12:54 PM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being garlanded at a state-level cooperative conference, in Patna, Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being garlanded at a state-level cooperative conference, in Patna, Sunday, March 30, 2025. PTI picture.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled schemes and laid the foundation stones for projects, worth over Rs 800 crore, in Bihar on the occasion of International Cooperative Day.

Shah launched schemes, comprising Rs 111 crore from the cooperative department and Rs 421 crore from the urban development and housing department.

He also laid the foundation stones for 133 police buildings, costing Rs 181 crore, and three road transport and national highway projects worth Rs 109 crore.

Shah also remotely inaugurated a makhana processing unit at the Fishermen's Cooperative Society in Darbhanga district.

He distributed micro ATMs to ‘bank mitras' of the Bihar State Cooperative Bank at the state-level conference attended by representatives from primary agriculture cooperatives and other cooperative societies.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, several Union and state ministers and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Shah, who arrived here on Saturday, will address a public rally in Gopalganj district later in the day.

He will also chair a meeting of the NDA leaders at CM’s residence here.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

