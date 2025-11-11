MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Amit Shah to review Red Fort blast as top security, intel officials gather for briefing at 11 am

The home minister had said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast with full intensity, and will go in-depth into the explosion which took place in a Hyundai i20 car

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 11.11.25, 10:07 AM
Delhi-Red Fort blast

Delhi-Red Fort blast PTI picture

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting on Tuesday following the blast near the Red Fort here that left nine people dead, sources said.

The meeting, to be held at 11 AM, will be attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and DG, NIA, Sadanand Vasant Date.

ADVERTISEMENT

DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat will attend the meeting virtually.

Also Read

Shah on Monday said he will hold a detailed analysis on the blast with top security officers this morning.

"Tomorrow morning, we will have a detailed analysis of the blast at the home ministry with senior officers," Shah told reporters after meeting those injured at the LNJP Hospital here.

The home minister had said that top investigating agencies were probing the blast with full intensity, and will go in-depth into the explosion which took place in a Hyundai i20 car.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing nine people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

RELATED TOPICS

Red Fort Blast Security Alert
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Red Fort blast: Cops file FIR under UAPA terror attack sections, Explosives Act

The FIR has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, which deal with punishment and conspiracy for a terror attack
Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Bahadurganj inBihar’s Kishanganj district on Monday.  
Quote left Quote right

Everyone is unhappy with bribery. Everyone here has paid the donation to land officials

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT