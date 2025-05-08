Amit Shah meet and vigil nudge to CMs of states sharing borders with Pakistan and Nepal

Home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the strikes carried out by Indian armed forces against targets in Pakistan and PoK was a befitting reply from India to those who dare to challenge India’s borders, military and citizens.

At a meeting with the chief ministers, DGPs and chief secretaries of the states sharing borders with Pakistan and Nepal, Shah said Operation Sindoor was launched against terrorist camps after specific inputs and it was a testament to the Narendra Modi government’s zero tolerance policy against terrorism to the entire world.

A home ministry statement said the chief ministers who attended the meeting called by Shah congratulated Modi and the three armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Shah also said that without ignoring the Pahalgam terrorist attack, an appropriate response was given, sending a strong message to the world. Shah said the unity shown by the country at this time has boosted the morale of the countrymen.

In the meeting, Shah also asked the states to maintain strict vigil on any anti-national propaganda initiated by unwanted elements on social and other media platforms, saying prompt action should be taken against the violators.