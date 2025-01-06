Amid Delhi-Dhaka frost, Mamata Banerjee gives Rs 10,000 each to fishermen released by Bangladesh

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended financial help of Rs 10,000 to each of the 95 fishermen from Bengal who were released by Bangladesh in a prisoner exchange with India on Sunday afternoon.

Banerjee, who was in Gangasagar, South 24 Parganas to oversee the mela preparations, felicitated the fishermen and said they were tortured in a jail.

1 5 Sourced by The Telegraph Online

The chief minister shared details of the fishermen’s experiences in detention.

She said several of them were limping when they returned, and upon inquiry, she learned they had been tied with ropes and beaten with heavy sticks.

“Some of them were limping. I came to know they were beaten up. Their hands were tied with ropes and then they were beaten up with thick sticks,” said the chief minister.

She also instructed local authorities, including the District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas and the MLA of Kakdwip, to arrange for proper medical treatment for the injured.

Banerjee handed over Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of one fisherman, who lost his life after jumping into the sea to avoid capture.

The chief minister urged the fishermen to stay within Indian waters in the future to avoid such incidents.

“Never cross our maritime boundary. If there’s a storm or poor visibility, you may lose your way, but always prioritise your life over the catch. If you live, there will always be more fish to catch,” she advised.

Banerjee also spoke about the existing “Samudrasathi” scheme, through which fishermen unable to venture out during stormy seasons will receive Rs 10,000 in financial aid over two months and the “Matsyajibi Bandhu” which provides Rs 2 lakh to the families of deceased fishermen, and a Rs 1,000 monthly pension that fishermen above the age of 60.

On Sunday, Bangladesh handed over 95 detained Indian fishermen and crew members to Indian authorities. In a similar gesture, India handed over 90 Bangladeshi fishermen. The exchange took place at the western international maritime boundary.