Maharashtra declares Aurangzeb’s tomb a 'no drone' zone amid growing protests

Amid calls for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb at Khultabad in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the administration has declared the grave of the Mughal ruler a “no drone” zone, an official said on Wednesday.

On the social media sphere, police are busy tracking “objectionable” posts over the matter and getting them deleted, another official said. Over 500 such online posts have been deleted so far, he said.

Demonstrations have been held across the state seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad town, about 25 km from the district headquarters, with many politicians echoing the call. Such a protest sparked violence in Nagpur on Monday.

The district administration has made the area a “no drone” zone, an official said, adding that a state reserve police force company and 50 other personnel have been deployed in the town to maintain law and order.

District Collector Dilip Swami, who visited the Archaeological Society of Indian-protected site on Tuesday, told reporters, “No one should believe in rumours and people should contact the administration or the police if they have any information concerning the matter.” Meanwhile, A team of ten police personnel and officials is working round the clock in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city to track provocative posts on social media platforms and get those removed, he said.

Cyber Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare told PTI, “The hashtag (#) Alamgir and Aurangzeb are trending. We are using these hashtags to check such posts and the offensive comments tied to them.” The official said they have got 506 posts removed from various social media platforms so far and warned over 80 individuals to desist from posting incendiary content online. “But from now onwards, we will register offences against those behind objectionable posts,” he added.

