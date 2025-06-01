MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Aligarh college's faculty member booked for sending obscene messages to female student

The matter had been simmering for the past two days, with students led by members of BJP Yuva Morcha and ABVP calling for the arrest of Shajruddin

PTI Published 01.06.25, 02:49 PM
Varshney Degree College

A member of the faculty at an Aligarh college was booked for allegedly sending obscene messages to a female student, police said on Sunday.

The matter had been simmering for the past two days, with students led by members of BJP Yuva Morcha and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) calling for the arrest of Shajruddin who has been suspended from Varshney Degree College for two months pending an internal inquiry.

According to officials, the victim submitted a complaint to the police.

Students who staged a protest at the college campus alleged "official negligence and delay" by the police in acting on the complaint.

BJP Yuva Morcha leader Amit Goswami warned that if the faculty member was not arrested within 24 hours, his organisation would launch an agitation.

Following the protest, the college administration announced that Shajruddin had been suspended for two months pending an internal inquiry.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered at the Gandhi Park police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) MS Pathak said the accused's mobile phone has been seized. "Further action will be taken after examining the evidence, including mobile phone records," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

