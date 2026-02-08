Akhilesh alleges misuse of voter roll revision, says booths won by SP being targeted

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged large-scale misuse of the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that professional agencies hired by the government were selectively targeting booths where his party had won elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said, “The government has hired certain agencies comprising professionals sitting in Delhi, Lucknow and other places across the country.

“They have access to the entire electoral roll data and, using that, they are identifying booths where the Samajwadi Party won elections previously. Form-7 is being systematically filled and sent from such booths.” According to the Election Commission, Form-7 is used to either object to someone's inclusion in the electoral roll or request deletion of a name already listed.

“The forms are properly filled, printed and then sent. At many places, this has led to protests and disturbances," Yadav claimed.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise had already influenced election outcomes in the country.

“Through the SIR, they (the BJP) have managed to win the Bihar elections. The exercise played a major role there,” he claimed.

Alleging that similar attempts were being made in poll-bound West Bengal, Yadav said, “The BJP is trying to do the same thing in Bengal. That is why the Bengal government and its chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) are repeatedly saying that the poll panel has become the BJP's commission.

On Mamata Banerjee arguing her case against the SIR before the Supreme Court as a lawyer, Yadav said, “She was forced to wear the black coat and stand before the Supreme Court against the BJP. This shows the kind of discrimination that is taking place and how the Election Commission has become a 'Sahyogi Dal' (ally party) of the BJP.” He also claimed that several Samajwadi workers and PDA 'praharis' had flagged the suspicious forms.

“From time to time, the PDA praharis and Samajwadi workers and leaders have given us forms which were already filled,” he claimed.

PDA is a political acronym coined by Yadav to represent a coalition of backward classes (Pichhda), Dalits, and minorities (Alpsankhyak).

Yadav also referred to specific cases, naming individuals who, he claimed, were victims of forgery.

“A matter involving Dashrath and Nandlal has now come to light. Nandlal is with us today. I am happy that brave Nandlal is standing with us,” he said.

Alleging signature forgery, Yadav said, “This is the same Nandlal whose thumb impression was allegedly taken by the BJP. Just think of all the sections that are invoked when someone forges a signature. The Election Commission also has rules on this.

“I have given Rs 1 lakh to Nandlal for his courage, for helping to save democracy, and for bringing the truth before us. BJP leaders were pressuring him earlier.” Yadav also said that a temple was being constructed at Nandlal’s house in his native village.

“The Samajwadi Party will fully cooperate in the construction of the temple. It is because of Goddess Durga that he has shown such courage, and because of that courage, the BJP has been exposed,” he claimed.

Yadav also demanded an immediate halt to the use of Form-7, saying, “The Election Commission should stop getting Form-7 filled. When the entire exercise has been completed, the use of Form-7 should stop, and the action taken under it be cancelled immediately.” Raising concern over the safety and welfare of booth-level officers (BLOs), Yadav said, “Many BLOs have lost their lives, but the government has not provided any help. Instead, pressure is being mounted on them. They were not even given proper training or facilities.” Targeting the Centre, Yadav said, “They talk about Digital India and a developed India, but the entire budget of the country has been prepared for multinational companies.” Claiming that people have lost hope in the government, the Samajwadi Party chief said, “A government that has disappointed the public for so many years cannot be expected to suddenly care. They are not concerned about the farmers or the poor. Had they been, inflation would not have risen so much. Gold has become so expensive that poor families are unable to conduct marriages.” Stressing the role of the constitutional bodies, he said, “It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to remain impartial and protect constitutional values. The more the system is strengthened, the stronger democracy will become.” Warning of an economic crisis, Yadav said the agriculture sector and farmers would be the worst affected if markets are opened further.

“How will MSMEs compete when the government is unable to provide financial support, research, innovation and other assistance? The government claims there are many MSMEs. So why is the number of registered MSMEs so low in our country,” he asked.

On the state Budget to be presented in the Assembly this week, Yadav said he had no expectations from the government.

“This is the last Budget of the state government (as Assembly elections are due in 2027). When they did nothing all these years, what can we expect now,” he asked, adding that his party MLAs would raise people’s issues in the House.

