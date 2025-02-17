Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP government of prioritising self-promotion over proper arrangements for Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP government of prioritising self-promotion over proper arrangements for the Maha Kumbh, alleging that event management companies were hired to invite big personalities while common devotees faced difficulties.

In a statement issued here, Yadav claimed that while the government boasted about making arrangements for 100 crore pilgrims, it failed to ensure proper facilities.

"The BJP government is prioritizing self-promotion over proper arrangements for the Maha Kumbh. Event management companies were hired to invite big personalities, while common devotees faced difficulties," he said.

"The BJP is portraying the Maha Kumbh as if it is happening for the first time, but historical records show that the Kumbh has been held since the time of Emperor Harshavardhana. The event is centuries old, yet the BJP is distorting facts with its claim of a '144-year cycle,' which no astrologer or scientist can verify," he said.

He alleged that the government was underreporting the number of pilgrims. "So far, 65-70 crore people have taken a dip, and many elderly devotees are yet to do so. The Kumbh period should be extended to allow all devotees to participate," he said.

Expressing grief over the recent stampedes at the Maha Kumbh and New Delhi railway station, Yadav criticised the government for failing to report the exact number of casualties.

"The government can count the number of people taking a dip in the Sangam, but it is unable to count the dead and missing. The stampede at the railway station resulted in large-scale deaths due to government negligence," he alleged.

He further stated that despite efforts to suppress the actual figures, reports from social media, porters, and the general public have exposed the truth.

"The BJP government cannot hide its failures. The public will not tolerate such authoritarianism," he added.

Calling the BJP government a "double blunder" instead of a "double engine" government, Yadav alleged that neither the state nor the central government was capable of managing affairs.

He accused the BJP of favouring foreign businesses over local traders and criticized the administration for failing to handle the massive crowds at the Kumbh, which led to major traffic jams stretching up to 300 km from Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav also alleged that devotees faced hardships in reaching religious destinations like Varanasi and Ayodhya, with many dying due to a lack of basic facilities.

"The government boasts about a five-trillion-dollar economy but cannot even provide proper food, transport or bathing arrangements for the pilgrims. This is a complete failure," he said.

Regarding the recent arrest of a Samajwadi Party leader, Yadav accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of focusing on social media instead of governance.

"The CM spends time watching reels instead of addressing real issues. He is more concerned about suppressing criticism than improving governance," he remarked.

Yadav alleged that the BJP was politicising every religious, cultural and sporting event for its own benefit.

"The CM claims that the Maha Kumbh will generate Rs 2 lakh crore in business, but local traders have suffered losses. Shops remained empty, and goods went unsold. The BJP used the Kumbh for self-promotion rather than ensuring proper arrangements," he said.

Accusing the BJP of failing to develop Uttar Pradesh, Yadav claimed that the Samajwadi Party had established institutions like the Cancer Institute in Lucknow and a medical college in Kannauj, but the BJP had either taken credit for them or neglected their maintenance.

"The public is aware of the BJP's tactics. In 2027, their '400-seat' dream will not come true," he asserted, referring to the next state elections.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.