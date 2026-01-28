Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA confirms no survivor as aircraft crash-lands at Baramati

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said that no person on board survived after an aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crash-landed at Baramati airport in Pune district.

An aircraft carrying Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, including two crew members, crash landed at Baramati airport, killing all five persons on board, a senior DGCA official said.

There were five passengers — Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar onboard along with two more personnel (one PSO and one attendant) and two crew members (pilot in-command and the first officer) — on board the Learjet 45 aircraft when the accident happened, the official said.

According to initial information, no person on board survived the crash, he said.

A team of DGCA officials is heading to the crash site, the official added.

The incident occurred when the aircraft, carrying Nationalist Congress Party leader Pawar (66) and others, was attempting to land in the Baramati area, officials said.

Superintendent of Police, Sandip Singh Gill, said that after the crash, there was a fire. "People onboard were immediately taken to the hospital," he said.

According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and it disappeared from radar around 8.45 am.

A source told PTI that the aircraft pilot had mentioned about poor visibility near the runway, before the aircraft attempted the landing.

The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames, the source said.

Pawar is survived by wife Sunetra, a member of Rajya Sabha and two sons, Parth and Jay.

Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had contested the recent municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance with his uncle Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP).