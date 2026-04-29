Air India pilot dies of heart attack in Bali during scheduled crew rest

An Air India first officer died in Bali on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack while on scheduled crew rest, airline officials said. The pilot had operated a Delhi-Bali flight a day earlier.

The first officer, who was nearly 40 years old, complained of severe discomfort at his hotel before being rushed to a hospital.

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"He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with having suffered a heart attack. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved," an Air India spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Air India is deeply saddened by the passing of one of its cockpit crew members in Bali.

An airline official said the pilot had completed all mandatory medical examinations in accordance with regulatory requirements only a few months ago.

There was no known pre-existing medical condition, the official said, adding that the pilot had been operating well within the flying-hours limitations prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.