Air India launches investigation on ex-cabin crew sitting in aircraft cockpit

Air India has started an internal probe regarding a video showing a former cabin crew member seated inside the cockpit of an airborne aircraft.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a former Air India cabin crew member seated inside the cockpit," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, widely shared on social media, the cabin crew in uniform is sitting in the cockpit of the aircraft and another person is recording the cabin crew, inside of the cockpit and the outside view.

A source said the cabin crew member left the airline last month.

"While we are verifying the authenticity of the video, we have initiated an internal investigation to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the video," the airline said.

Air India also said that it would take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation to ensure complete adherence to all safety and operational protocols.

Cabin crew are not allowed to sit in the seat of pilots or cockpit crew, especially when an aircraft is airborne.

"Air India has strict protocols governing access to the cockpit, and any deviation from these standards is treated with utmost seriousness," the airline said.