Tuesday, 13 January 2026

Air India facing UK lawsuit from estates of some deceased in 2025 plane crash

A personal injury lawsuit was filed by 11 claimants at the High Court on December 18, according to court records, though no further details were immediately available

Reuters Published 13.01.26, 05:01 PM

Air India is facing a London lawsuit from the estates and relatives of some of the deceased over the June 2025 crash of a passenger jet which killed 260 people.

A personal injury lawsuit was filed at the High Court by 11 claimants on December 18, according to court records. No further details were immediately available.

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, lost height seconds after taking off from the western city of Ahmedabad on June 12 and erupted in a fireball as it hit a medical college hostel.

There was one survivor among those on the plane, and the crash also killed 19 people on ground.

Air India and lawyers representing the claimants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, the families of four passengers killed in the crash are suing Boeing in the United States, alleging that the accident resulted from allegedly faulty fuel switches.

The lawsuit, filed in September, blames Boeing and Honeywell, which made the switches, for the crash.

