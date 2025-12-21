Air India Express pilot suspended after assault on flyer at Delhi airport security

An off-duty Air India Express pilot allegedly assaulted a passenger at Delhi airport on Friday, prompting the airline to suspend him pending investigation.

The civil aviation ministry has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the airline to ground the pilot with immediate effect. The ministry has also initiated an inquiry and sought a detailed report from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and the Central Industrial Security Force.

The incident occurred during the security check at the airport when the passenger, Ankit Dewan, objected to Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal jumping the queue.

According to Dewan’s social media post, the pilot called him “anpadh (uneducated)” for not reading the signs that said the entry was meant only for staff members.

Dewan said he and his family were allowed to use the security check that the staff uses because they had a four-month-old baby in a stroller. “The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn’t read the signs that said this entry was for staff,” Dewan posted on X.

He said that a squabble broke out and the pilot physically assaulted him. He posted pictures showing his bloodied face and that of the accused pilot.

Dewan, who was able to catch his flight, said his holiday had been ruined.

“I have no clue how DGCA & Air India Express can allow such pilots to fly. If they can’t keep their cool in a scuffle, can they be trusted with the lives of hundreds of people in the sky?” he said. “I was forced to write a letter stating that I will not pursue this matter further... It was either write that letter, or miss my flight and throw the 1.2 lakhs holiday bookings down the drain. Delhi Police, why can’t I file a complaint after coming back? Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice? Will the CCTV footage disappear in the 2 days till I make it back to Delhi?” he posted.

The Air India Express spokesperson said the pilot had been removed from duty and disciplinary action would be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry.