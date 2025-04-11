AIADMK, BJP join hands for 2026 Tamil Nadu polls; EPS to lead charge, says Amit Shah

The BJP and AIADMK on Friday sealed a poll alliance, with Union Minister Amit Shah declaring that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election will be fought under the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

With the parties rekindling their alliance nearly two years after they parted ways, Shah said it will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the Centre and Palaniswami at the state level.

"AIADMK and BJP have decided to fight next (year's) polls...from 1998, AIADMK has been part of BJP alliance (at different points of time). PM Modi and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had worked for Centre-state ties," Shah told a press conference, flanked by Palaniswami and outgoing BJP TN chief K Annamalai, here.

"We will form a government together led by Edappadi Palaniswami," he said, indicating it would be a coalition government should the NDA win.

He exuded confidence that the NDA will get a solid mandate and form a government.

On AIADMK's divergent stand on certain issues, Shah said will sit and discuss. There will be a Common Minimum Programme if required.

He also slammed the ruling DMK in the state, alleging it was raking up issues like Sanatan Dharma, 3-language policy and delimitation with the sole intention to take attention away from key issues.

People were demanding answers from the ruling dispensation over a number of 'scams,' and they would vote on genuine issues, Shah said.

