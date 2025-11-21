After SC verdict, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says 'no rest until amending Constitution to fix timelines for Governors'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Friday asserted that "there will be no rest" until amending the Constitution to fix timelines for Governors to clear Bills.

In his first reaction to the Supreme Court's advisory opinion on the Presidential Reference, he said, "Our fight for State rights and true federalism will continue." In a statement, Stalin said that the Supreme Court’s opinion in its answer to the Presidential Reference will have no impact on the April 8, 2025 judgment in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs Governor of Tamil Nadu.

In fact, the chief minister said that the Bench tendering the advisory opinion has reaffirmed that the elected government should be in the driver’s seat, and there cannot be two executive power centres in the State.

"The Governor has no fourth option to kill the Bill or exercise a pocket veto (as was done by the TN Governor). He has no option to withhold the Bill simpliciter," the CM asserted.

Citing various legal precedents, Stalin said that states have the right to approach courts if Governors deliberately delay decisions.

He pointed to the 1974 St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad v. State of Gujarat judgment where a nine-judge bench observed that “the opinions expressed by the courts are like the opinions expressed by the government's attorneys and have no value beyond that,” underscoring that advisory opinions are not binding verdicts.

Stalin also asserted that Tamil Nadu’s legal fight had made it clear that Governors cannot hide behind Article 361 and must be held accountable when they obstruct the legislative process. “No position created by the Constitution is beyond the law,” he said, adding that the judiciary remained the only recourse when constitutional authorities violate limits.

“Let us continue to work to ensure that the will of the people of Tamil Nadu is fulfilled through laws, and that the constitutional instruments function within the Constitution! Let us keep our promise!” he said.

Tamil Nadu has been locked in a prolonged confrontation with Governor R N Ravi, accusing him of sitting on Bills passed by the Assembly. On April 8, 2025, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling holding that Governors cannot indefinitely delay decisions, nor withhold assent without reason. The verdict seen as a major win for state governments.

The state subsequently moved the Supreme Court again to seek enforcement of timelines for Governors, while also pressing for constitutional amendments to prevent prolonged delays.