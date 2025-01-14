After one more death, India seeks 'early discharge of remaining nationals' in Russian army

India on Tuesday pressed Russia to release all the Indians recruited by the Russian military, following the death of another Indian national in the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone, taking the death toll to 10.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said an Indian national from Kerala has died and another has sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moscow.

Jaiswal said the matter has been strongly taken up with Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian embassy in New Delhi.

"We have also reiterated our demand for an early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly raised the issue of early discharge of the Indian nationals working in the Russian Army during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in July last year.

The death of Binil TB, who hailed from Thrissur, was made public on Monday by one of his relatives.

Though the MEA did not provide the circumstances of his death, he reportedly died on the frontlines of the conflict in Ukraine.

According to official data, nine Indians died while serving in the Russian Army in the last few months. Binil's death has taken the toll to 10.

"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala, who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army," Jaiswal said.

"Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow," he said.

The MEA offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families, and all possible assistance is being rendered," Jaiswal said.

"We are working with the Russian authorities for an early transportation of the mortal remains to India. We have also sought an early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person," he said.

"The matter has been strongly taken up with Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi today," he added.

In October last year, Indian officials said 85 Indian nationals have been discharged from the Russian military and efforts are on to secure the release of 20 more.

In August 2024, the Russian embassy said Moscow and New Delhi are working in close coordination for an early "identification and discharge" of the Indian nationals who voluntarily joined contractual work in the military service and now want to return home.

Since April last year, the ministry of defence of the Russian Federation had stopped recruiting citizens of a number of foreign countries, including India, into the military service, it had said.

