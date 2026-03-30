'A fashion to criticise Hindu festivals': Maharashtra BJP minister's LPG request for Jain temples sparks row

Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday said criticising Hindu festivals and religious events has become a "fashion", asserting the backlash against his request for LPG cylinders for Jain temples was part of a larger narrative rooted in this thinking.

A controversy erupted after Lodha wrote to the state government seeking supply of five LPG cylinders each to 16 Jain temples in Malabar Hill for a community festival, drawing sharp criticism from Opposition parties over alleged favouritism towards a particular religion.

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The BJP minister, who is the MLA from Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, made the request for cooking gas cylinders as part of arrangements for religious observance "Oli Ayambil" during the month of Chaitra. He made the request in a letter addressed to his cabinet colleague Chhagan Bhujbal, who heads the civil supplies department.

On Monday, Lodha defended his letter to Bhujbal and hit out at detractors.

In a video message posted on X, the Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation said, "It has become a fashion to criticise Hindu festivals and religious programmes. The criticism against me is also part of the same narrative."

He noted that special arrangements were necessary during major religious events in his constituency.

"Ram Navami, Sai bhandara (community kitchen offering free meals) and Jain religious programmes are important events in my constituency. When there was no gas stock available, it was necessary to make special efforts," the BJP politician insisted.

He added that representatives from different communities had approached him for assistance.

"People organising Sai bhandara and members of the Jain community came to me. Should I not make efforts to ensure they get gas cylinders? If I try to help them, what is wrong in that?" Lodha asked.

The minister asserted he would continue to fulfil his responsibilities as a legislator.

"There is Hanuman Jayanti on April 2 and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14. These are significant occasions and I will have to make efforts. It is my responsibility as an MLA, and I will not shy away from it," he insisted.

Maintaining that there was no shortage of LPG in the state, Lodha said the government was functioning efficiently and that additional efforts (for cooking gas cylinders) were required only during special religious programmes.

"If anyone feels otherwise or wants to create a controversy, they are free to do so, but I will not evade my responsibility," he affirmed.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) objected to Lodha's letter and wrote to gas supply agencies highlighting inconvenience faced by common citizens in light of disruption in oil and gas supply from the Gulf countries in backdrop of the ongoing war in West Asia.

The Raj Thackeray-led party alleged that pressure was being exerted in favour of a particular community and warned of strict action if any black marketing of gas cylinders was detected.