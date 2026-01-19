MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Adult female tiger found dead in Kaziranga, autoppsy report suggests infighting

According to the preliminary findings of the autopsy, the death of the tiger was caused by infighting among the animals

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 19.01.26, 05:20 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The carcass of an adult female tiger has been found inside Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, officials said on Monday, with preliminary findings pointing to infighting among animals as the cause of death.

The carcass was discovered on Sunday evening in the Kathpora area of the western range of Bagori by patrolling forest guards, a park official said.

Following the recovery, authorities at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) constituted a committee to carry out a post-mortem examination of the animal and oversee its disposal in accordance with guidelines laid down by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

According to preliminary autopsy findings, the official said, the death of the tiger was caused by infighting among the animals.

Park officials said further procedures would follow NTCA norms as part of standard protocol in cases of wildlife mortality within protected reserves.

